Vanderbilt Volleyball Adds Two More Transfers

Vanderbilt volleyball head coach Anders Nelson announced the addition of Elli Kinney and Jackie Moore to its roster Thursday.

Kinney, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, spent her freshman year at the College of Charleston before transferring to Vandy. A 5-foot-8 libero, she appeared in all 19 matches of her debut season, making four starts as a defensive specialist. During nonconference play, Kinney recorded double digit digs in seven of eight matches, spending much of that time as the starting libero. She ended her freshman season with the Cougars ranked second on the team in digs (211), digs per set (3.6) and service aces (15).

Moore is a rising senior transferring to Vanderbilt from Loyola Marymount where she played three seasons with graduate transfer Isabella Bareford. Standing at 6-foot-1, the middle blocker hails from Alameda, California. Moore is a two-time All-WCC first-team selection and was named to the All-WCC Freshman Team in 2021. In 2022 and 2023, she also received AVCA All-Region honors. During the 2023 season, she led the nation in hitting percentage at .454%. On September 15, Moore recorded 12 kills on 12 attempts against Montana, making her the only player in the country to hit 1.000 on over 10 attempts in a match.

Kinney and Moore join graduate transfers Bareford and Sydney Conley along with freshmen Reese Animashaun, Madison Bowser, Taryn DeWese, Hailee Mack, Giovanna Mason and Rachel Ogunleye as the Commodores prepare for their first match in over 45 years.

Source: Vanderbilt

