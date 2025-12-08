Vanderbilt to play Iowa on NYE in Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL- The ReliaQuest Bowl will feature the Iowa Hawkeyes vs the Vanderbilt Commodores on New Year’s Eve in Tampa, bowl officials announced today. The 14th ranked Commodores come-off their first 10-win season in program history, while the Hawkeyes enter the game ranked 23rd in the final CFP Rankings. It will be the first time in history these two programs have faced off on the gridiron.

“We are absolutely thrilled to extend invitations to The University of Iowa and Vanderbilt University to play in this year’s ReliaQuest Bowl,” said ReliaQuest Bowl Chair Glenn Fasani. “These are two teams that we expect will produce a great match-up that fans are really going to be excited about. We look forward to hosting the teams and their fans and ensure they will have an unforgettable experience in the dynamic Tampa Bay area.”

“I want to first thank Glenn Fasani and the ReliaQuest Bowl staff for this invitation,” E. Bronson Ingram Chair in Football Clark Lea said. “Playing in this game represents an important step for our program as we look to build upon our historic season. We are grateful to have one final opportunity to compete as a team, and to be able to do that in such a prestigious bowl, in a great city, and against a respected opponent is all very meaningful. We are excited and proud to represent the SEC in this contest and hope to close out the season with our best performance. We will need that to be able to complete the mission against an Iowa program that has come to represent the level of sustained success we aspire to at Vanderbilt. I have the utmost respect for Kirk Ferentz and look forward to the opportunity to compete against his team.”

“This has been an amazing year for Vanderbilt Athletics and our entire university, and it’s fitting that our fans have an opportunity to share the final hours of 2025 with a football team that embodies so much of who we are,” said Candice Storey Lee, vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director. “Clark Lea’s Commodores have set records, brought our community together and done the hard work of correcting outdated narratives about what is possible at Vanderbilt. We aren’t done, and neither is this team. We’re just getting started, and I look forward to seeing Commodore Nation in Tampa to cheer on this remarkable team in the ReliaQuest Bowl and celebrate what’s to come.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl. This allows our players one last chance to play together in a city and Bowl that is a Hawkeye favorite for its hospitality and game day experience. We look forward to heading south and competing hard to finish the 2025 season,” said University of Iowa Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz.

“On behalf of the University of Iowa, I want to extend our sincere gratitude to ReliaQuest Bowl CEO Jim McVay and his committee for selecting the Hawkeyes to participate in this year’s bowl game. We are very excited for this opportunity. Congratulations to Coach Ferentz, his outstanding staff, and our student-athletes for an incredible season that made this opportunity possible. This marks the seventh time Iowa will compete in this bowl game, a testament to the consistency and excellence of our program. We are also deeply thankful for our passionate and loyal fan base-your support makes moments like this so special. We look forward to celebrating together in Tampa and enjoying everything this beautiful destination has to offer.”

University of Iowa Henry B. And Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Beth Goetz

The ReliaQuest Bowl will be played on Wednesday December 31st at 12:00 PM ET at Raymond James Stadium. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Priority membership seats are available directly through the ReliaQuest Bowl office at (813) 874-BOWL with details on the bowl web site at www.ReliaQuestbowl.com.

About the ReliaQuest Bowl:

The ReliaQuest Bowl will celebrate its 40th anniversary game on New Year’s Eve. Over its history it has brought more than a million out of market visitors to the region while creating an estimated $1.2 billion in economic impact and distributing $183 million to universities. It has also donated more than $4.5 million to over 220 area charities since 2016. For information on the bowl go to www.ReliaQuestBowl.com or call 813-874-BOWL.

