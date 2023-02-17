Vanderbilt Student to Appear on Jeopardy Reunion Tournament

On Monday, February 20, 2023 a Vanderbilt University student will appear on Jeopardy High School Reunion Tournament.

Rohit Kataria is a junior at Vanderbilt University and is from Wheelersburg, Ohio.

Jeopardy High School Reunion Tournament is a 14-day special event that begins on February 20 and will last until March 9.

Jeopardy airs at 5pm on FOX.