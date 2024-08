NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt soccer head coach Darren Ambrose announced the addition of three transfers, Mia Gonzalez, Jessica Hinton and Julianne Leskauskas (less-KOWS-kiss) ahead of the 2024 campaign.

“We are thrilled to welcome these three young women to our program,” said Ambrose. “They bring a mature and experienced approach to not just the game but the locker room, too.”

Source: Vanderbilt

