Vanderbilt Season Football Tickets Sold Out

Vanderbilt has announced that season tickets for the 2024 football campaign have sold out.

Fans can continue to purchase the VUFB ‘n’ Three mini-plan. More information on tickets can be found here. In addition, single-game tickets will go on sale to season ticket holders and National Commodore Club members on July 30, with single-game tickets available to the general public on Aug. 1.

With the allotment of season tickets exhausted, Vanderbilt has now sold out of both north end zone premium seating and season tickets for this fall. The schedule opens on Aug. 31 when Virginia Tech visits FirstBank Stadium (11 a.m. on ESPN). SEC opponents on the home slate include Alabama, Texas, South Carolina and Tennessee, while Alcorn State and Ball State also visit for nonconference games.

While north end zone premium seating is sold out for 2024, Vanderbilt is already accepting deposits for multiple new premium seating areas in the south end zone which launch in 2025. More information on those options is available here.

