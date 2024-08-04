Vanderbilt’s Hoskins Named To Wuerffel Watch List

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt senior receiver Richie Hoskins is one of 111 student-athletes named to the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, announced Thursday by the Wuerffel Foundation.

College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service and one of the most meaningful awards in collegiate sports The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy is named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida who parlayed his success on the football field into a lifetime of service. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy embodies Wuerffel’s commitment to being a humanitarian, while honoring student-athletes who are inspired to serve others and make positive impacts on society.

Source: Vanderbilt

