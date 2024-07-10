Vanderbilt Places 88 on the Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

Vanderbilt was represented by 88 student-athletes on the 2024 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Tuesday.

The 2024 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, lacrosse, tennis, and track & field. It is based on grades from the 2023 Summer, 2023 Fall, and 2024 Spring terms.

2024 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

Source: Vanderbilt

