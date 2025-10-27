Vanderbilt Outlasts Missouri in 17-10 Victory

October 25, 2025 — Vanderbilt overcame a sluggish offensive start to defeat Missouri 17-10 at FirstBank Stadium, improving to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play before 35,000 fans.

The Commodores trailed 3-0 at halftime before exploding in the second half, scoring all 17 points after intermission to secure their seventh win of the season.

Pavia Manages Game Efficiently

Diego Pavia directed the Vanderbilt offense with a steady, if unspectacular, performance through the air.

Quarterback Comp Att Yards TD INT Long Diego Pavia 10 19 129 0 1 37

Pavia completed just over half his passes while managing the game and avoiding major mistakes aside from one interception. His 37-yard completion provided the deep threat when needed, and he added a crucial one-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Young Provides Game-Breaking Speed

Vanderbilt’s running attack produced the game’s most explosive moment when it mattered most.

Running Back Att Net Yards TD Long Avg Makhilyn Young 4 86 1 80 21.5 Sedrick Alexander 10 27 0 4 2.7 Diego Pavia 8 20 1 13 2.5

Young’s 80-yard touchdown run in the third quarter tied the game at 10-10 and shifted momentum permanently in Vanderbilt’s favor. His explosive average of 21.5 yards per carry gave the Commodores the big-play capability that Missouri couldn’t match. Alexander provided steady short-yardage work with 27 yards on 10 carries, while Pavia added 20 yards and the game-winning touchdown on the ground.

Defense Forces Critical Turnover

The Commodores’ defense came up with the game’s most important play when linebacker CJ Heard forced and recovered a fumble at the Missouri 44-yard line in the fourth quarter. That turnover set up Vanderbilt’s game-winning touchdown drive.

Tre Richardson led the receiving corps with four catches for 62 yards, while Eli Stowers added three receptions for 42 yards. The offense totaled 265 yards compared to Missouri’s 376, but Vanderbilt’s ability to capitalize on opportunities and control the second half proved decisive.

Brock Taylor connected on a 38-yard field goal in the second quarter and made all his extra points, providing reliable special teams support throughout the contest.

The victory keeps Vanderbilt in a strong position for the conference race as the Commodores continue their best season in recent memory.

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email