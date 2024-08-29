Vanderbilt Nurse Practitioner Discusses Crucial Role of Childhood Vaccinations in Disease Prevention

by: Margaret S. Anderson, DNP, FNP-BC

National Immunization Awareness Month is observed in August to highlight the importance of vaccinations for people of all ages, but specifically for infants and children.

Immunizations are inactive or weakened forms of a particular disease that allow your child’s system to recognize and learn to fight serious diseases in a safe, measured and effective way.

Ensuring your child receives vaccinations on time throughout childhood is critical to building

immunity before potentially being exposed to life-threatening diseases. Children come in contact with these germs through everyday activity such as eating, breathing and playing with objects they may put in their mouths. While babies are born with immune systems that can counteract most germs, some germs can cause serious or even deadly diseases that a baby’s system is not prepared to fight off.

Vaccines go through rigorous testing and approvals to ensure their safety for children and

people of all ages. Immunizations not only protect the recipient, but also reduce the risk of

passing a disease on to individuals unable to receive the vaccine due to pre-existing medical conditions. The CDC provides immunization schedules online for children from birth to 18 years of age, broken down by month, as a tool for parents. Getting vaccinated on schedule can protect against diseases including, but not limited to, chickenpox, respiratory syncytial virus, hepatitis A and B, flu, human papillomavirus, whooping cough and tetanus.

To prepare for your child’s visit, sit down and explain that the shots may pinch or sting, but it will be over before they know it. It can also be helpful to come prepared with their favorite toy or blanket to soothe them. At the doctor’s office you may request something sweet to reduce their pain response, such as a lollipop, or breastfeed if applicable as a way to relax and distract your baby. It is important to bring your child’s personal immunization record to each visit and keep it in a safe place for future use. Schools and other institutions may require proof of immunity in order for your child to enroll or participate.

The primary risks associated with vaccination are mild side effects, such as redness, swelling at the injection site or a mild fever. These side effects typically go away within a few days. Serious side effects, such as an allergic reaction, are extremely rare and health care providers are prepared to manage such symptoms if they occur. For almost all children, the protective benefits of immunizations outweigh the potential risks. However, some exceptions are children with serious or chronic diseases such as cancer or an immune system disorder and those that have previously experienced a severe allergic reaction from a vaccination.

As a parent, your child’s health is paramount, and the first step in protecting your child’s well-being is educating yourself. In addition to the CDC’s useful resources online, speak with your trusted pediatric health care provider to determine the right vaccination schedule and discuss any concerns you may have.

