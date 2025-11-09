Vanderbilt LifeFlight Identifies Crew Member Killed in Wilson County Helicopter Crash

UPDATE: November 9 – In a statement on social media, Vanderbilt LifeFlight released the name of the individual who died in the helicopter crash on Saturday afternoon in Wilson County. Allan Williams, RN,Flight Nurse/Paramedic did not survive the crash. Andrew “Andy” Sikes, Critical Care Flight Paramedic, and the aircraft’s pilot, were seriously injured.

Read the full statement from Vanderbilt LifeFlight below:

“For 41 years, through more than 80,000 flights and 40,000 ground transports, the remarkable members of the Vanderbilt LifeFlight team have saved countless lives. Since inception, the program has highlighted safety as its most important priority. Despite the inherent risk of this work, these dedicated individuals feel called to serve patients in their most vulnerable moments, critically injured or ill.

Yesterday, three crew members serving on LifeFlight 1 were involved in an accident when their aircraft went down in an unpopulated area in Wilson County, TN. There was no patient on board at the time. Allan Williams, RN, Flight Nurse/Paramedic, did not survive. Andrew “Andy” Sikes, Critical Care Flight Paramedic, and the aircraft’s pilot, whose family has asked for privacy at this time, were seriously injured and remain in our care.

As we grieve with Allan’s family, I ask you to please join me in support of them as well as Andy, the pilot and their families.”

Original Story:

A Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter crashed in Wilson County on Saturday afternoon, reports the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. WKRN reports that the crash led to the death of one crew member and the hospitalization of two others.

Vanderbilt LifeFlight One, based at the Sumner County EMS Headquarters, crashed in the 7100 block of Cairo Bend Road.

In a statement provided to WKRN, Vanderbilt said no patients were on board the flight at the time of the crash.

At 7:05pm, the sheriff’s office reported that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are now taking over the investigation.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic incident, and we ask the community to continue keeping all involved in your thoughts and prayers,” wrote WCSO on social media.

“Our hearts are with the victims and families affected by the Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter crash in Wilson County. We mourn the tragic loss of a dedicated crew member and pray for the recovery of those injured. We are grateful for the bravery of all first responders on scene and stand in support of our emergency medical partners during this difficult time.” writes Mt Juliet Police Department.

