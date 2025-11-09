Vanderbilt LifeFlight Helicopter Crash Kills One Crew Member, Injures Two in Wilson County

A Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter crashed in Wilson County on Saturday afternoon, reports the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. WKRN reports that the crash led to the death of one crew member and the hospitalization of two others.

Vanderbilt LifeFlight One, based at the Sumner County EMS Headquarters, crashed in the 7100 block of Cairo Bend Road.

In a statement provided to WKRN, Vanderbilt said no patients were on board the flight at the time of the crash.

At 7:05pm, the sheriff’s office reported that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are now taking over the investigation.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic incident, and we ask the community to continue keeping all involved in your thoughts and prayers,” wrote WCSO on social media.

“Our hearts are with the victims and families affected by the Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter crash in Wilson County. We mourn the tragic loss of a dedicated crew member and pray for the recovery of those injured. We are grateful for the bravery of all first responders on scene and stand in support of our emergency medical partners during this difficult time.” writes Mt Juliet Police Department.

