Vanderbilt Legend Luke Kornet Hoists NBA Trophy with Celtics Victory

June 17, 2024 – In a dominant display, former Vanderbilt star Luke Kornet claimed his first NBA championship as the Boston Celtics crushed the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch the 2024 NBA Finals. Kornet’s triumph makes him the fourth Commodore to win an NBA title, joining an elite group of Will Perdue, Festus Ezeli, and Damian Jones. Together, Commodore alums have now amassed a staggering eight NBA championships.

In his seventh season in the league, Kornet played a pivotal role for the Celtics, appearing in 63 games and registering career-best numbers of 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per contest. This impressive form helped Boston secure its 18th championship banner.

A 2017 Vanderbilt graduate, Kornet is etched into the school’s history books as a member of the 1,000-point club and the all-time blocks leader with 210. He was also a 2017 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and a first-team All-SEC selection during his time on the Commodore campus.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email