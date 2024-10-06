Vanderbilt Knocks Off Alabama 40-35

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There are only a few times in one’s life when they know they are witnessing history, and Vanderbilt’s 40-35 win over No. 1/2-ranked Alabama on Saturday was just that for a sell-out crowd at FirstBank Stadium.

The victory over the No. 1/2 Crimson Tide marks the first time in program history that the Commodores defeated the top-ranked team in the nation. Vandy was previously 0-10 against No. 1-ranked teams. Additionally, it is the school’s first win over a top-five team.

Quarterback Diego Pavia collected 308 total yards in the win over the Tide, as the graduate transfer tossed for 252 yards and two touchdowns. It is the fourth game this season that Pavia has scored multiple touchdowns, while it was the second time he has thrown for over 250 yards in a game at Vandy. Tight end Eli Stowers had a game-high 113 receiving yards on six receptions.

The Dores outgained Alabama in rushing yards, 166-84, led by Sedrick Alexander’s 64 yards. The sophomore added a pair of scores on the ground, marking the first time Alexander has rushed for two touchdowns this season.

Vanderbilt controlled the clock for most of the night against Alabama, as Vandy held the ball for 42:08 compared to the Crimson Tide’s 17:52.

Source: Vanderbilt

