Vanderbilt Honors Local Coaches with ‘Commodore Coach of the Game’ Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt Athletics announced on Friday the launch of the Commodore Coach of the Game program, which allows fans and local community members to nominate their favorite youth football coach to be honored at FirstBank Stadium during a Vanderbilt football game.

The Commodore Coach of the Game program celebrates outstanding youth coaches who go above and beyond to positively impact their teams and communities, exemplify leadership, sportsmanship, and a commitment to developing young athletes both on and off the field. Those selected coaches will receive game tickets to a Vanderbilt football game during the 2025 season, on-field or in-game acknowledgment and a special Vanderbilt swag package.

These coaches aren’t just teaching the game—they’re building character, promoting teamwork, and creating inclusive, uplifting environments where young players can grow and thrive. Through this program, Vanderbilt Athletics proudly shines a spotlight on the everyday heroes of youth sports.

To be eligible, nominees must meet the following criteria:

Actively coach a youth team (ages 5–14) during the current or most recent season

a youth team (ages 5–14) during the current or most recent season Demonstrate positive leadership and mentorship to players and fellow coaches

and to players and fellow coaches Foster a fun, inclusive and educational team environment

team environment Promote good sportsmanship both in victory and defeat

both in victory and defeat Serve as a role model in the community and support academic and personal development for athletes

Nominations can be submitted by families, fellow coaches, league administrators, players and community members here.

Fans can click here for more information about the Commodore Coach of the Game program.

Source: Vanderbilt

