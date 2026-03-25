Vanderbilt Health President and CEO Jeff Balser to Retire

After nearly two decades serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Vanderbilt Health and Dean of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Jeff Balser, MD, PhD, will retire from both leadership roles on Dec. 31. A national search for his successor, who will also hold both leadership roles, will be led by the Vanderbilt Health Board of Directors.

Balser’s announcement culminates a career-long journey that began at Vanderbilt in the mid-1980s as a medical student and doctoral dual degree candidate.

After early career accomplishments at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Balser was recruited back to Vanderbilt in 1998 as a clinician, investigator, and as the first associate dean for Physician-Scientist Development, beginning a series of successively responsible leadership roles.

In 2008, Balser became the 12th Dean of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine since the school’s founding in 1875, and in 2009, at age 47, Balser was appointed to the Medical Center’s top role at that time, vice chancellor for Health Affairs. For the past 17 years he has continued to serve as the Medical Center’s chief executive and medical school dean.

As Balser took the helm of Vanderbilt Health, the Medical Center had $2.3 billion in annual net revenues, 16,000 employees and 2,100 full-time faculty, and its cash reserves were depleted. Today, he leads an organization composed of an eight-hospital health system with more than 2,000 beds and 200 ambulatory locations across five states, caring for more than 4 million patients each year. Vanderbilt Health’s workforce now exceeds 45,000, including 5,000 employed clinicians and scientists.

Pivotal to Vanderbilt Health’s explosive growth was the effort Balser led with Vanderbilt University leadership during 2015-2016 to legally and financially separate Vanderbilt Health from the university, allowing the Medical Center to become its own nonprofit entity while still maintaining close ties between the two institutions that continue to fuel academic excellence and scientific discoveries.

Recent examples of Balser’s impact on the growth of Vanderbilt Health include the addition of Jim Ayers Tower, the largest, single hospital construction expansion in Vanderbilt University Hospital’s history, completion of a four-floor expansion to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, and the addition of 270-bed Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital to Vanderbilt Health.

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He will be retiring with plans in place, including final government approval, for the construction of a new freestanding hospital in Murfreesboro, to be called Vanderbilt Health Rutherford County.

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