Vanderbilt Football Single-game and Family Friendly Tickets On Sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ahead of the much-anticipated season opener against Charleston Southern on Aug. 30, Vanderbilt Athletics announced Thursday that single-game tickets and a variety of special packages are now on sale for all Commodore football home games this fall at the newly-renovated FirstBank Stadium.

In addition to single-game tickets for each of Vandy’s seven home matchups, fans can purchase Assembly Food Hall Four Packs for the games against Charleston Southern, Utah State, and Kentucky. This package includes four tickets and a $20 Assembly Food Hall voucher and starts at $60—perfect for a fun, affordable night out with family or friends. Also new in 2025, Vanderbilt will also offer single-game parking passes for the 25th Avenue Garage.

Led by SEC Coach of the Year Clark Lea and SEC Newcomer of the Year Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt enters 2025 with momentum, pride, and a fan base ready to unite under the banner of “One Night. One City. One Vanderbilt.” On Aug. 30 Commodore fans will pack the house for a game that showcases the energy of a rising SEC program and the power of a city that lives, works, and cheers together.

New upgrades through Vandy United have transformed the game day experience for all fans. South end zone Commodore Club premium seating is nearly sold out, and the free, activity-packed Kids’ Zone, live music, tailgating, and appearances by the band and spirit squads make for a Saturday night the whole family can enjoy.

Season tickets are still available for the fall, as are three mini-plan options that start for as little as $80. Group tickets for parties of 15 or more individuals can also still be obtained by contacting the Vanderbilt Athletics ticket office directly.

Click here to view all current available ticket options for Vanderbilt’s 2025 season, with all purchasing options available here.

2025 Vanderbilt Football Kickoff Home Times & Windows

(All times Central)

Aug. 30 vs. Charleston Southern – 6 p.m. (ESPN+/SEC+)

Sept. 20 vs. Georgia State – 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Sept. 27 vs. Utah State – 11:45 a.m. (SECN)

Oct. 18 vs. LSU – Early (11 a.m.–noon)

Oct. 25 vs. Missouri – Flex (2:30–3:30 p.m. OR 5–7 p.m.)

Nov. 8 vs. Auburn – Afternoon (2:30–3:30 p.m.)

Nov. 22 vs. Kentucky – Afternoon (2:30–3:30 p.m.)

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email