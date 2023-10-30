Vanderbilt Falls at No. 11 Ole Miss

October 28, 2023 – OXFORD, Miss. – Vanderbilt football fell 33-7 to No. 11 Ole Miss on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium.

The Rebels drove 75 yards in six plays on the game’s opening possession to take a 7-0 lead. Ole Miss then capitalized on an early interception and scored on each of its first five drives to build a 26-0 lead at the half.

Vanderbilt responded in the third quarter as sophomore quarterback Walter Taylor capped a 10-play, 65-yard drive with his first career rushing touchdown from two yards out. Taylor finished the game as the Dores’ leading rusher with 59 yards on 20 carries.

The Commodores rushed for 169 yards as a team, marking a season high against SEC opponents. Freshman AJ Newberry made his collegiate debut and rushed for 30 yards on three carries, including a 21-yard scamper.

Linebacker Langston Patterson produced career highs with his team-leading nine tackles and three tackles for loss. Patterson also recorded his first career interception and forced fumble against the Rebels.

Patterson’s performance led a defensive unit which tallied eight tackles for loss to mark a season high in SEC play for the Dores. Vanderbilt also notched a season-best three sacks in the loss.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

