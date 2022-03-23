Vanderbilt Eye Institute (VEI) and local dignitaries will come together to cut a ribbon in celebration of the opening of its new location to better serve Murfreesboro.

VEI is the largest ophthalmology practice in a several-state region and covers every aspect of eye care. This move enables the original VEI office to transition into a dedicated facility for pediatric ophthalmology and retina subspecialty care.

Paul Sternberg, Jr., M.D., G.W. Hale Professor of Ophthalmology and Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, David O. Ranz, M.D., longtime local ophthalmologist and VEI physician, Rutherford Chamber of Commerce leadership, and more will be in attendance.

The event is set to take place on Thursday, March 24th from 11 AM to 12 PM at 171 Heritage Park Drive in Murfreesboro.

