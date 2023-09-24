Vanderbilt Drops SEC Opener to Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 45-28 on Saturday in an SEC opener for both teams.

The Vandy offense surpassed the 300-yard mark for the fourth consecutive game, finishing with 328 yards Saturday. Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1) has lost three straight games since winning its first two games of the season.

THE TAKEAWAY

The Commodores lost their third-straight game, while it is their first home defeat of the season.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt continues its homestand this Saturday when Missouri comes to FirstBank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and will air live on the SEC Network.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

More Sports News