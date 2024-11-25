BATON ROUGE, La. – The RV/RV Vanderbilt football team dropped a 24-17 contest to RV/RV LSU in Death Valley Saturday night.

Vandy moves to 6-5 on the season and 3-5 in SEC play. The Tigers collected their fourth conference win of the fall and improved to 7-4 overall.

Quarterback Diego Pavia collected multiple touchdowns for the ninth game this season as he posted a passing and a rushing score against the Tigers. The graduate student amassed 229 total yards of offense as he threw for 186 yards and added a team-high 43 yards on the ground.

Wide receiver Quincy Skinner Jr. was one of three Dores to haul in three catches, leading the team with a season-high 72 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Linebacker Langston Patterson and STAR Randon Fontenette each recorded double-digit tackles for the Commodores in Death Valley. Patterson registered a game-high 13 stops, while Fontenette added 10 tackles, each with a pass break up.

Vanderbilt returns home Saturday for its final regular-season game against in-state rival Tennessee, with kickoff slated for 11 a.m. on ABC.

Source: Vanderbilt

