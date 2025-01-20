Vanderbilt Downs No. 6 Vols in Thriller

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt men’s basketball handed No.6 Tennessee its second loss of the year in a 76-75 thriller Saturday afternoon in Memorial Gymnasium.

The Volunteers went on an 8-0 run in the last 11 seconds, but Chris Mañon came up with a game-saving block on Chaz Lanier to keep Vandy’s lead. Tennessee was fouled with two seconds remaining but missed the second free throw to bring the final to 76-75.

The last time the Dores took down a ranked opponent was against No. 23 Kentucky (March 10, 2023). The last time Vandy took down a top-10 team was No. 6 Tennessee during the 2023 season at Memorial.

Vanderbilt (15-3, 3-2 SEC) had four scorers in double figures led by Jason Edwards’ game-high 18 points while Jaylen Carey earned his second double-double of the year with 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Tyler Nickel added 13 points on 4-of-7 from range for the Dores and AJ Hoggard posted 11 points, dishing a team-high six assists.

Tennessee (16-2, 3-2 SEC) was led by Lanier’s 17 points on 4-of-6 from deep. Igor Milicic Jr., Felix Okpara and Zakai Zeigler each added 16 points while Zeigler dished a game-high 10 assists.

Vandy’s bench dominated Tennessee, outscoring the Vols 20-8. The Dores posted 18 second-chance points to Tennessee’s nine.

Source: Vanderbilt

