Vanderbilt Defeats Texas 86-78

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jaylen Carey’s career-high day of 18 points and 14 rebounds led Vanderbilt to an 86-78 victory over Texas on Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium. The Commodores earned their fifth SEC win of the season after four players scored in double-figures.

Carey’s 18 points led the Commodore’s scoring effort Saturday. Edwards and Nickel each scored 17. Hoggard had 14 along with six assists, with Devin McGlockton and MJ Collins Jr. contributing eight and six rebounds, respectively, as well.

Freshman Tre Johnson paced the Longhorns after recording 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Arthur Kaluma and Kadin Shedrick both went for 12 points.

The Dores finished with 17 offensive rebounds, which resulted in a 25-11 advantage in second-chance scoring, and 38 points in the paint.

Vanderbilt returns to Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday to host No. 1 Auburn at 6 p.m.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email