Vanderbilt Defeats #5 Georgia 5-2 in SEC Baseball Action

#19 Vanderbilt defeated #5 Georgia 5-2 in SEC baseball action on April 19, 2025, at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee. Here’s a summary of the game:

Vanderbilt improved to 30-10 overall and 11-7 in SEC play, while Georgia fell to 33-9 overall and 10-8 in conference play. The Commodores outhit the Bulldogs 9-5 and played error-free baseball, while Georgia committed one error.

Key performers for Vanderbilt included:

Riley Nelson: 3-for-4 with a home run and 2 RBIs

Jonathan Vastine and Mike Mancini: Each contributed an RBI

Connor Fennell: Earned the win (4-0) with 5.2 innings pitched, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits with 11 strikeouts

Sawyer Hawks: Recorded his 6th save of the season

For Georgia, both runs came on solo home runs by Slate Alford and Robbie Burnett. Leighton Finley took the loss (2-1) after allowing 3 runs in 5 innings of work.

The game remained scoreless until the 4th inning when both teams scored a run. Vanderbilt took control with 2 runs in the 5th and 2 more in the 7th to secure the victory.

