Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital Healthcare Providers, Clinics Receive Nationally Ranked Awards

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) has recognized six of its healthcare providers and four of its facilities in and around Shelbyville, Tennessee, for their exceptional patient experience and quality scores.

The Excellence in Patient Experience Award is given to those in the top 10% of a survey conducted nationally by the healthcare solutions and consultant company Press Ganey. Surveys are administered across various service areas including medical practices, clinics, ambulatory surgery, inpatient and outpatient services and more.

“This recognition is a testament to the commitment of our staff to deliver compassionate, patient-centered care each day,” said Brian Carlson, vice president of patient experience for VUMC. “These awards are the direct result of feedback from the patients we serve, and I could not be more proud of our workforce, and particularly, the individual providers who received the Excellence in Patient Experience Award for their dedication to improving the health of the community and for making healthcare more personal.”

The Patient Experience Award-Winning Healthcare Providers:

Lori Liggin, APRN, who practices at Vanderbilt Integrated Primary Care Unionville

Amber Archer, APRN, who practices at Vanderbilt Integrated Primary Care Shelbyville

Karyn Jones, APRN, who practices at Vanderbilt Integrated Primary Care Madison Street

Sarah Allen, PA, who practices at Vanderbilt Integrated Primary Care Madison Street

Sarah Bridge, APRN, who practices at Vanderbilt Integrated Primary Care Wartrace

Marie Brock, DO, who practices at Vanderbilt Integrated Primary Care Shelbyville

The Patient Experience Award-Winning Clinics:

Vanderbilt Integrated Primary Care-Unionville

Vanderbilt Integrated Primary Care-Main Street

Vanderbilt Integrated Primary Care-Madison Street

Vanderbilt Integrated Primary Care-Wartrace Clinic

This year, Press Ganey announced the addition of the Quality Performance Award which recognizes healthcare organizations on measures of quality, safety and risk prevention. The following clinics were recognized for placing in the top 10% nationally for quality outcomes.

The Quality Performance award-winning clinics include:

Vanderbilt Integrated Primary Care-Main Street

Vanderbilt Integrated Primary Care-Madison Street

Vanderbilt Integrated Primary Care- Unionville

“As the health needs of Bedford County residents continue to evolve, we will always prioritize the safety of our patients and treat them as if they are family,” said Travis Capers, president of Vanderbilt Regional Community Hospitals. “Our goal is to provide the best care and experience close to home and this recognition reflects that promise.”

