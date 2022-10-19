Wednesday, October 19, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeCollege SportsVanderbilt Basketball Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now
College SportsSportsVanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Basketball Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

Source Staff
By Source Staff
0
1

From vucommodores.com

Tickets for men’s nonconference games and all women’s contests are now available for purchase to the general public. Sales for men’s SEC opponents will begin for season ticket holders and National Commodore Club members on Nov. 7 and be open to the public Nov. 9.

Students will continue to receive free admission to all Commodore men’s and women’s basketball games. Information on how to download those tickets will be sent to students in the coming weeks.

In addition to single game sales, mini-plans and group ticket options for both programs are available as well.

To view the men’s promotional schedule, click here.
To view the women’s promotional schedule, click here.

Men’s basketball will open the regular season with a matchup with Memphis at Memorial Gymnasium on Nov. 7, with the women’s team’s first home game scheduled for Nov. 10 against Samford.

Previous articleFatal E.coli Outbreak at Lucky Ladd Farms Responsible for Death of 2-Year-Old
Source Staff
Source Staff
This article is a press release provided to the media for distribution.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.