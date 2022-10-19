Vanderbilt Basketball Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

From vucommodores.com

Tickets for men’s nonconference games and all women’s contests are now available for purchase to the general public. Sales for men’s SEC opponents will begin for season ticket holders and National Commodore Club members on Nov. 7 and be open to the public Nov. 9.

Students will continue to receive free admission to all Commodore men’s and women’s basketball games. Information on how to download those tickets will be sent to students in the coming weeks.

In addition to single game sales, mini-plans and group ticket options for both programs are available as well.

To view the men’s promotional schedule, click here.

To view the women’s promotional schedule, click here.

Men’s basketball will open the regular season with a matchup with Memphis at Memorial Gymnasium on Nov. 7, with the women’s team’s first home game scheduled for Nov. 10 against Samford.