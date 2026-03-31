Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report – March 30, 2026

SEASON STATS

Overall Record: 17-12, 5-4 SEC

Streak: W4

Last Week’s Results (4-0)

Tuesday, March 24 vs. Tennessee Tech – W, 15-5 (8 inn.)

Friday, March 27 vs. #21 Tennessee – W, 3-2 (10 inn.)

Saturday, March 28 vs. #21 Tennessee – W, 6-5 (16 inn.)

Sunday, March 29 vs. #21 Tennessee – W, 16-15

This Week (All times central)

Tuesday, March 31 vs. Belmont – 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 2 at #25 Texas A&M– 6 p.m.

Friday, April 3 at #25 Texas A&M – 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 at #25 Texas A&M – 2 p.m.

Vanderbilt baseball completed a four-game sweep last week, including a dramatic three-game series sweep over No. 21 Tennessee at Hawkins Field, improving the Commodores to 17-12 overall and 5-4 in SEC play with a four-game winning streak.

How Did Vanderbilt Sweep Tennessee in the Series Opener?

Connor Fennell was dominant in Friday’s Game 1, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Tennessee scored its only run. Fennell went 7.1 innings, striking out nine and allowing just one earned run on three hits. The Commodores won 3-2 in ten innings on a walk-off RBI single by Logan Johnstone.

What Happened in Saturday’s 16-Inning Marathon Against Tennessee?

Saturday’s game went 16 innings — one shy of the program record — in a back-and-forth battle that featured big offensive innings and clutch pitching late. Vanderbilt scored five runs in the fourth, Tennessee answered with five in the sixth, and neither team scored again until the bottom of the 16th.

Starter Wyatt Nadeau didn’t allow a hit through the first five innings and finished with seven strikeouts. Tyler Baird followed with five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out four. Nate Schlote covered the next three frames, and Luke Guth and Nate Taylor each tossed one inning, with Taylor earning his first win as a Commodore.

Vanderbilt’s bullpen combined to throw 18 strikeouts and didn’t surrender a run over the final ten frames. The game ended on a walk-off squeeze bunt with the bases loaded by Mack Whitcomb, giving Vanderbilt a 6-5 win.

How Did Vanderbilt Win Sunday’s 16-15 Slugfest?

Sunday’s series finale was a high-scoring affair that came down to the final at-bat. Tennessee pushed across three runs in the top of the ninth to take a 15-10 lead, but Vanderbilt rallied in the bottom of the frame.

Mack Whitcomb — the hero from Saturday — delivered again with a pinch-hit single to score two runs. Ryker Waite was then hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Tommy Goodin stepped in as a pinch hitter. Goodin drove the second pitch he saw over the wall in left-center for a grand slam, giving the Commodores a 16-15 walk-off victory.

What Is Vanderbilt’s Walk-Off Record at Home?

All three Vanderbilt wins in the Tennessee series came via walk-off hits, and the Commodores now have seven walk-offs in their last ten home SEC games. The sweep also marked Vanderbilt’s first series sweep over Tennessee since 2013, extending their winning streak over the Vols to six straight games.

How Did Vanderbilt Open the Week Against Tennessee Tech?

Vanderbilt started the week Tuesday by run-ruling Tennessee Tech 15-5 in eight innings. Mike Mancini and Ryker Waite each tallied three hits, with Waite recording two doubles and a triple and Mancini driving in three runs. All nine starters recorded at least one hit in the victory.

What Are Vanderbilt’s Upcoming Games This Week?

The Commodores host Belmont for the All4Lou ALS Awareness Game on Tuesday, March 31 at 6 p.m. Vanderbilt then travels to face No. 25 Texas A&M for a three-game SEC road series beginning Thursday, April 2 at 6 p.m., with games also scheduled Friday, April 3 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 4 at 2 p.m. All times are Central.

Source: Vanderbilt

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