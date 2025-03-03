Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report – March 3, 2025

SEASON STATS

Overall Record: 9-3, 0-0 SEC

Streak: L2

Last Week’s Results (2-2)

Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs. Tennessee Tech – W, 16-3 (7 inn.)

Friday, Feb. 28 at UCLA – W, 8-3

Saturday, March 1 at USC – L, 1-3

Sunday, March 2 vs. UConn* – L, 2-6

This Week (All times central)

Tuesday, March 4 vs. Evansville – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5 vs. St. Bonaventure – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 7 vs. Xavier – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 vs. Xavier – 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 9 vs. Xavier – 1 p.m.

Commodore Notes

Vanderbilt run-ruled Tennessee Tech 16-3 in seven innings at Hawkins Field on Tuesday before going 1-2 at the Southern California College Baseball Classic in Los Angeles and Irvine, California, over the weekend. The Commodores picked up a road win at UCLA on Friday, dropped a road game at USC on Saturday and fell to UConn on Sunday.

Freshman Brodie Johnston went 8-for-13 over the four games and hit his first collegiate home run in the UCLA win. Johnston drove in six runs on the week and added a triple and three doubles to his long ball for a total of five extra-base hits.

JD Thompson turned in a strong outing in the win at UCLA, going 5.0 innings with eight strikeouts, allowing two runs on one hit. For the week, Brennan Seiber threw 3.1 scoreless innings and Connor Fennell made two appearances, totaling five strikeouts over 2.0 innings.

The Commodores have five games at home this week beginning with midweek contests against Evansville on Tuesday and St. Bonaventure on Wednesday. Vandy then hosts Xavier for a three-game weekend series.

Vandy enters the week with a 9-3 record and is ranked No. 18 in the D1Baseball Top 25.

Source: Vanderbilt

