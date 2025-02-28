Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report – February 24, 2025

Commodore Notes

The Commodores went 5-0 in their first five home contests of the season this week. Vandy defeated Air Force on Monday and Tuesday before sweeping Saint Mary’s over the weekend at Hawkins Field. For the week, Vanderbilt hit.325 as a team and scored 42 runs while holding opponents to 14 runs and a .190 average. Vandy was 14-for-15 on steal attempts and the pitching staff totaled 63 strikeouts, an average of 12.6 per game.

SEASON STATS

Overall Record: 7-1, 0-0 SEC

Streak: W6

Last Week’s Results (5-0)

Monday, Feb. 17 vs. Air Force – W, 5-2

Tuesday, Feb. 18 vs. Air Force – W, 3-1

Friday, Feb. 21 vs. Saint Mary’s – W, 11-4

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Saint Mary’s – W, 13-7

Sunday, Feb. 23 vs. Saint Mary’s – W, 10-0 (7 inn.)

This Week (All times central)

Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs. Tennessee Tech – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28 at UCLA* – 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 1 at USC* – 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 2 vs. UConn* – Noon p.m.

* – Southern California College Baseball Classic

Jacob Humphrey led the team in hitting with a .500 average. Humphrey tallied nine hits including a triple and a pair of doubles while driving in a team-high seven runs. Rustan Rigdon reached base 14 times with six hits, seven walks and a hit-by-pitch. Rigdon scored five times and stole three bases. RJ Austin also continued his hot start to the season, going 8-for-18 (.444) over the five games with three triples, a double and four stolen bases. In Friday’s win, Austin became the first Commodore since Tony Kemp in 2012 to hit two triples in a game.

On the mound, Cody Bowker was impressive in his first start at Hawkins Field. Bowker threw 5.0 no-hit, shutout innings and struck out six batters to earn his first win on the season. Brennan Seiber made two appearances, going 3.2 innings with seven strikeouts and didn’t allow a run.

In the weekend sweep over Saint Mary’s, Vanderbilt scored double-digit runs in all three games, totaling 34 runs over the three games. Vandy took advantage of timely two-out hitting in all three games, hitting .442 with 23 RBI in two-out situations. Two big innings spurred the wins on Saturday and Sunday. The Dores put up nine runs in the seventh on Saturday to overcome a three-run deficit and pushed seven runs across in the sixth inning Sunday to lead to a run-rule win in seven innings.

Next up for the Commodores is a home game against Tennessee Tech on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Vandy is 50-23 all-time against the Golden Eagles. After Tuesday’s contest Vanderbilt heads to the West Coast for the Southern California College Baseball Classic. Vandy will play at UCLA (Jackie Robinson Stadium) on Friday and at USC (Great Park – Irvine, Calif.) on Saturday with both games streaming on B1G+. Vandy will play UConn on Sunday at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

