Vanderbilt Baseball Announces 2025 VandyFest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Fans of the Vanderbilt baseball program will have the opportunity to meet and interact with the 2025 team at the inaugural VandyFest on January 31 at Memorial Gymnasium, the program announced Friday.

In lieu of the annual banquet, VandyFest will offer guests an exciting night with the VandyBoys featuring autographs, giveaways, player introductions and more ahead of the 2025 season.

Attendees will get to hear about this year’s squad from head coach Tim Corbin and will be able to participate in fun events for all ages.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2025. Tickets will go on sale on December 4, 2024.

Source: Vanderbilt

