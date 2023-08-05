Vanderbilt Athletics Announces 2023 Game Promotions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt athletics has announced its game themes and promotions for the 2023 football season.
SEC football opens at FirstBank Stadium this season as Clark Lea’s Commodores are the only team in the league to take the field Week 0 when Hawai’i visits on Aug. 26. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. with a celebration of the Vandy United campaign, Band Day and Youth Sports Day. There will also be a giveaway of glow sticks and hard hats for early-arriving fans.
For the full slate of game themes and promotions, click here.
Tickets are available for all six home games this season, with season tickets, mini-plans and single-game sales all on-sale. Click here to buy now.
|Aug. 26
|Hawai’i
|Vandy United Celebration
Band Day
Youth Sports Day
|Sept. 2
|Alabama A&M
|Heroes Day (Salute to Service; First Responder Appreciation, Medical Personnel Appreciation, Educator Appreciation)
Spirit Day
Scout Day
|Sept. 23
|Kentucky
|Gold Star Family Day
2008 Music City Bowl Celebration
|Sept. 30
|Missouri
|Sesquicentennial Celebration
Vanderbilt Faculty/Staff Appreciation
Mr. C’s Reading Club Day
Hilinski’s Hope (Mental Health Awareness Week)
|Oct. 14
|Georgia
|Family Weekend
2013 Compass Bowl Celebration
|Nov. 4
|Auburn
|Senior Day
Homecoming Reunion