Vanderbilt Announces 2025 Baseball Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt baseball released its full 2025 schedule Thursday, featuring two trips out west along with 19 home nonconference games.

Of Vanderbilt’s 56 games on the schedule, 30 of them will come against programs that made the NCAA Tournament last season including 12 against opponents that made it to Omaha.

The Commodores will open the 2025 campaign Feb. 14-16 in Phoenix at the MLB Desert Invitational with games against Grand Canyon, Nebraska and UC Irvine.

Vandy then hosts Air Force for a pair of midweek contests before welcoming Saint Mary’s (Calif.) to town for a three-game series Feb. 21-23.

Following a midweek game against Tennessee Tech at home, Vanderbilt heads back west to Los Angeles for the Dodgertown Classic. The Dores will face UCLA, USC and UConn.

A six-game homestand follows the trip to Los Angeles featuring midweek games against Evansville and St. Bonaventure, a three-game series against Xavier and a Tuesday matchup with Valparaiso.

Vanderbilt opens SEC action March 14-16 at Auburn. The Dores will then play nine consecutive home games including nonconference contests against Belmont, Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky with home SEC series against Texas A&M and Arkansas.

Vandy then heads to Florida for three games before hosting Dayton on April 8 followed by a trip to Oklahoma in the Sooners’ first SEC season.

Vanderbilt hosts Lipscomb on April 15 followed by a three-game series at Hawkins Field against Georgia and a midweek game against Middle Tennessee.

A trip to Ole Miss on April 25-27 precedes a matchup with Indiana State at home on April 29 and a three-game home series against Alabama to open the month of May.

Vanderbilt’s final nonconference game will be May 6 at Louisville for the Battle of the Barrel. The Dores then wrap up the regular season with a trip to Knoxville before hosting Kentucky at Hawkins Field May 15-17.

The deadline for season ticket renewals is Nov. 15. All season ticket holders who renew prior to the deadline receive an opportunity to participate in the online seat upgrade process.

Season ticket holders wishing to renew their tickets can do so online or by contacting their account representative. Click here to learn more about season tickets.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email