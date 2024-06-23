Vanderbilt and Delaware Announce 2026 Football Showdown

Vanderbilt and Delaware are set to square off on the gridiron in 2026, with the two schools confirming a contract to play on Thursday. The Blue Hens will visit FirstBank Stadium on September 12, 2026, marking the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Delaware is set to begin its transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in 2024, playing in the Coastal Athletic Association while ineligible for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. In 2025, the Blue Hens will play an FBS schedule and join Conference USA, but will be ineligible for postseason play. The 2026 campaign will see the program eligible for the Conference USA championship game and bowl games for the first time.

Vanderbilt boasts an impressive 22-4 all-time record against the current makeup of Conference USA, with the majority of those games coming against Middle Tennessee. In 2025, the Commodores will face Charleston Southern, Colorado State, and Georgia State at FirstBank Stadium, while traveling to Virginia Tech. The SEC slate will see opponents flipped from the 2024 schedule, meaning Vandy hosts Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, and Missouri while traveling to Alabama, South Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee.

For 2026, Delaware will be joined on the nonconference schedule by Austin Peay and NC State, with the Governors and Wolfpack both set to travel to Nashville.

Source: Vanderbilt

