Vanderbilt 2025 Men’s Basketball Schedule Unveiled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference unveiled the 18-game, 2025 men’s basketball schedule on Tuesday. Dates for midweek games along with television designations on the ESPN family of networks will be finalized next month.

Vanderbilt 2025 SEC Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 4 – at LSU

Jan. 7/8 – Mississippi State

Saturday, Jan. 11 – at Missouri

Jan. 14/15 – South Carolina

Saturday, Jan. 18 –Tennessee

Jan. 21/22 – at Alabama

Saturday, Jan. 25 – Kentucky

Saturday, Feb. 1 – at Oklahoma

Feb. 4/5 – at Florida

Saturday, Feb. 8 – Texas

Feb. 11/12 – Auburn

Saturday, Feb. 15 – at Tennessee

Feb. 18/19 – at Kentucky

Saturday, Feb. 22 – Ole Miss

Feb. 25/26 – at Texas A&M

Saturday, March 1 – Missouri

March 4/5 – Arkansas

March 8 – at Georgia

