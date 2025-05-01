Vanderbilt 2025 Football Promotional Dates Announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Coming off its first winning season and bowl victory in over a decade, Vanderbilt football has announced promotional dates for the 2025 football season.

Complete information on the promotional schedule is available online.

Reigning SEC Coach of the Year Clark Lea’s Commodores host seven home games at FirstBank Stadium this fall, starting with Charleston Southern on Aug. 30. The opener will be a celebration of Vandy United as the new south end zone facility opens.

The nonconference schedule continues with Family Weekend when Georgia State visits on Sept. 20 and Community Day against Utah State on Sept. 27.

The home portion of the SEC schedule opens on Oct. 18 with a visit from LSU for the annual This is Nashville celebration. Missouri follows a week later Oct. 25 for the team’s annual Salute to Service game.

Reunion and Homecoming is set for Nov. 8 against Auburn and the home schedule concludes Nov. 22 with Senior Day against Kentucky.

In addition to these highlighted games, select games include group and special ticket offers. The promotional schedule can be found below.

Kickoff times for early games will be announced later this spring, with windows for remaining games expected in June.

Season tickets are on sale now, with a very limited number of seats remaining in the new south end zone Commodore Club.

Aug. 30 – Charleston Southern

• Vandy United

• Mr. C’s Kids’ Club Game

• Faith and Family Day

Sept. 20 – Georgia State

• Family Weekend

• Youth Sports Day

• Educator Appreciation

Sept. 27 – Utah State

• Community Day

• Healthcare Appreciation

• Spirit Day

• Scout Day

• Band Day

Oct. 18 – LSU

• This is Nashville

Oct. 25 – Missouri

• Salute to Service

• Union Day

• Mr. C’s Kids’ Club Game

Nov. 8 – Auburn

• Reunion and Homecoming

Nov. 22 – Kentucky

• Senior Day

• Mr. C’s Reading Club

Source: Vanderbilt

