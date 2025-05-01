Vanderbilt 2025-26 Basketball Season Tickets on Sale Now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt men’s and women’s basketball season tickets for the 2025-26 season are now on sale, the athletic ticket office announced Wednesday.

Memorial Magic returned to the spotlight as both Vanderbilt basketball programs reached the NCAA Tournament in the 2024-25 season. Season tickets are the best way to secure seats for all the action as head coaches Mark Byington and Shea Ralph lead the Commodores into 2025-26.

Men’s basketball season tickets begin at just $210 and women’s packages at $60. First-time season ticket holders can use the following links to purchase men’s and women’s season tickets. Fans can also take advantage of four- and three-month payment plans.

New for 2025-26, a limited number of premium courtside seating will be available along the home baseline in front of section L. The new premium option will be available for both men’s and women’s games in Memorial Gymnasium. Fans interested in courtside seating should fill out the interest form by May 22. Consideration for courtside seating will be provided to current season ticket holders based on National Commodore Club priority points. Suites are also available as a premium seating option for the 2025-26 season and interested fans should contact the Premium Seating staff at [email protected] for more information.

Existing season ticket holders have until May 22 to renew their tickets in order to secure their same seats for the 2025-26 campaign and participate in the seat upgrade process in July. Following the deadline, seats from non-renewed accounts will be released and become available first to other season ticket holders, then the general public. New purchasers are encouraged to purchase by May 22 so they may also participate in the seat upgrade process.

Vanderbilt basketball season tickets will continue with the online geofencing process implemented in 2024 for the football season where all online season ticket purchases must be made from within a 250-mile radius of Nashville. Fans who live outside the 250-mile radius may call the ticket office at 877-44-VANDY to discuss purchasing options.

Season-long parking passes for men’s basketball are available in the 25th Avenue Garage for $125. Women’s basketball season parking is located in Kensington Garage for $75.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email