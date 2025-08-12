Valet/Hotel Lane at BNA to Partially Close for Months

The valet/hotel lane at Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) will undergo a partial lane closure as a new, dedicated valet/hotel lane is added.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, the entrance to the valet/hotel lane will be temporarily shortened with barriers to accommodate construction. Access to the valet/hotel area will remain open via a clearly marked gap in the barriers, and signage will guide drivers to the correct entry point. Work is expected to continue through Oct. 17, weather depending. Please watch for the work zone and follow signage.​​

The dedicated valet/hotel lane is part of multi-phase curbside improvements at BNA that include a widened entrance and exit to the Ground Transportation Center and an added right-turn only lane connecting exiting traffic from Terminal Drive to Donelson Pike. See below for additional details.​

