Valentines Getaways and Meals at Tennessee State Parks

Tennessee State Parks will host a variety of Valentine’s Day events, highlighted by special getaways and romantic meals.

Four lodges will offer overnight stays and elegant meals, and many other parks have special events, from Valentine’s hikes to Valentine’s couples yoga.

Among the options at Tennessee State Parks lodges are:

Paris Landing State Park, Buchanan – The Lodge at Paris Landing offers a romantic weekend with a one-night stay, with add-ons such as flowers or chocolate-covered strawberries in the room. Lodge guests are welcome to the continental breakfast each morning. Separately, The Restaurant at Paris Landing will have Valentine’s Day lunch and dinner. On Feb. 13, the lodge will hold a Galentine’s Night wine tasting.

Fall Creek Falls State Park, Spencer – Couples can enjoy a two-night stay at the Lodge at Fall Creek Falls, with meals on Friday and Saturday, and a brunch on Sunday. Friday night features a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater. Saturday includes waterfall tours, a couples painting class, and a mentalist performance by Mark Brown. Those not part the package can enjoy an elegant meal Saturday night.

Montgomery Bell State Park, Burns – The park has multiple ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a scenic setting. A package includes an overnight stay at the Lodge at Montgomery Bell, choice of wine or juice , a treat and commemorative wine glasses in the room, and a four-course dinner for two. The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell will have Valentine’s Day dinner on both Friday and Saturday. The park also hosts a Galentine’s Day event, with over 25 vendors, on Friday, Feb. 13.

Pickwick Landing State Park, Counce – The Lodge at Pickwick Landing offers a one-night stay on either Friday or Saturday night, with dinner included, followed by breakfast the next morning. The stay includes the choice of a bottle of wine or sparkling cider and chocolate-covered strawberries. The Valentine’s Day dinner will also be available to reserve for those not participating in the overnight package.

Meals at other state parks restaurants are:

Cumberland Mountain State Park, Crossville – The Restaurant at Cumberland Mountain on scenic Byrd Lake will have a Valentine’s Day buffet featuring honey-garlic salmon filet, chicken cordon bleu, and Tennessee cheesecake.

David Crockett State Park, Lawrenceburg – The Restaurant at David Crockett will have a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner with a choice of rosemary chicken or bourbon-glazed salmon.

Henry Horton State Park, Chapel Hill – The Restaurant at Henry Horton will feature a special Valentine’s Day dinner with New York strip and red snapper. The park will hold a Love for Nature Hike and a seed paper Valentine’s craft session on Valentine’s Day. The following day, Feb. 15, the park will have a Fall in Love with Birding event.

Other Valentine’s events at parks include:

Red Clay State Historic Park, Cleveland – The park will have traditional Native American frybread making classes, including a Galentine’s Day on Feb. 13, and classes for friends and family on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Cedars of Lebanon State Park, Lebanon – The park will host a Love Birds Nature Hike on Valentine’s Day, a two-mile excursion on the Cedar Forest Trail, watching for birds and other wildlife along the way.

Fiery Gizzard State Park, Monteagle – The park will host a For the Love of Nature hike on the Grundy Forest Day Loop on Valentine’s Day, celebrating the natural beauty of the park including its waterfalls.

T.O. Fuller State Park, Memphis – The park will have an instructor take couples on a journey of connectedness through yoga, in the interpretive center on Valentine’s Day.

Harrison Bay State Park, Harrison – The park will have a Very Birdy Valentine’s Day at the park’s interpretive center, focusing on birds in Valentine’s Day cards. The park also offers a Love Never Dies event to create Victorian-inspired hair lockets.

Seven Islands State Birding Park, Kodak – The park will host Love Birds Valentine’s Day Birding hikes, with two in the morning and one at sunset.

Tennessee State Parks reminds everyone that gift cards for outdoors lovers are available and can be used toward overnight stays at lodges, cabins, campsites, dining, and more. They are available online at tnstateparks.com/about/gift-card.

The state parks also have an online gift shop with a variety of items inspired by the outdoors, including T-shirts, artwork, mugs, tote bags, water bottles, and more. They are available online at shop.tnstateparks.com.

