shanna gilpin

Rutherford County, TN—(September 22, 2021) A Rutherford County Fire Rescue arson case involving a house fire on February 14, 2020 led to the April 2020 arrest of Shanna Gilpin and ultimately her conviction in August 2021.

Gilpin pled guilty to arson and aggravated burglary last month. Turns out, the arson and aggravated burglary came after Gilpin was evicted from the property located on Woodbury Pike near Floraton Road.

“Rutherford County Investigators worked many hours on the case to determine that the fire was intentionally set by Ms. Gilpin,” said RCFR Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders.

“The County takes a very aggressive stance on the crime of arson,” he continued. “Our investigators are highly trained and work extensively to determine the cause and origin of fires.”

When a fire is determined to be incendiary (intentionally set), RCFR investigators, who are also law enforcement officers, conduct criminal investigations to make arrests and prosecute offenders.

The crime of arson is one of the most costly human-made disasters, indirectly contributing to increased insurance premiums, higher medical costs, lost jobs, lost income, and increased cost of fire services.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue needs the public’s assistance in combatting this serious crime. Persons who have information related to a suspicious fire can contact the Fire Prevention Division directly by calling (615)-907-3600 or emailing [email protected]


