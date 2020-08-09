The La Vergne Board of Mayor and Aldermen have made a decision as to who will fill the vacant alderman seat until the November election.

Graeme Coates was appointed to the vacant seat and sworn in at the August 4 Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting. Eleven candidates were considered by the Board after submitting letters of intent to serve. A public hearing was also held to allow the applicants or anyone from the public to speak about the appointment.

Mayor Cole says he’s “looking forward to working with Graeme Coates on ways to make the city better for all La Vergne residents.”

The interim alderman will serve until the November 3 election, at which point the seat will be filled for a two-year term. The position will be a separate item on the ballot from the other two Alderman positions that are up for election this year. Anyone interested in running for the two four-year terms or the special two-year term must submit their paperwork to the Rutherford County Election Commission by August 20. Applicants cannot run for both the four-year and two-year terms.