V Modern Italian Opens in the Gulch

V Modern Italian made its debut in Nashville on Friday, May 2nd. Nestled in the heart of The Gulch, this new hotspot blends authentic Italian flavors, bold cocktails, vibrant art, and high energy that transports guests. The Roman numeral “V” reflects the restaurant’s commitment to engaging all five senses — from the flavors of Italy to the charming plush interiors, the aromas of the Italian stone oven, and the energy of the DJ-curated soundtrack, designed to “Feed Your Senses.”

V Modern Italian brings world-class culinary talent to Nashville with Michelin-starred Chef Stefano Ciotti collaborating on the menu. Renowned for reimagining traditional Italian cuisine, Chef Ciotti infuses the menu at V with bold creativity, seasonal ingredients and contemporary techniques—delivering visually stunning takes of beloved Italian classics.

Expect a menu rooted in authenticity featuring a variety of antipasti, salads, fresh-made pasta, main courses and wood-fired sourdough pizzas. Fan favorites are sure to be the Tutti Antipasti Tower, a chef-curated selection of signature antipasti served in a dramatic triple-tier tower, and the Black Truffle Creste, roasted portobello mushrooms in a creamy black truffle sauce finished tableside in a pecorino wheel. Another standout is the Torro Rosso Vodka, fusillone lungo with tomato cream, stracciatella, chili threads, and a mist of Red Bull. The complete menu can be found HERE.

“My goal was to take everything I love about classic Italian cuisine and make it feel fresh and exciting again,”says Chef Stefano Ciotti. “Each plate reflects our culinary traditions, now elevated with contemporary techniques and unexpected twists, honoring the soul of Italy while creating something entirely new.”

It’s not just the food making waves—complementing the culinary journey is a cocktail list curated by Italian mixologist Federico Pollarolo. Signature drinks include the Velvet Espresso (Tito’s Vodka, Borghetti Espresso liquor, salted caramel, cold brew) and the Mammarita (Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Amaretto, burnt orange, lime, orange bitters). A curated selection of European wines completes the beverage program. From Aperitivo Hour to Friday + Saturday late-night sessions with live DJs, guests are invited to savor elevated moments

From the moment you step into V, prepare to be enveloped in a sense of freedom where anything can happen. The modern design contrasts opulent textures with edge, blending classic materials like marble and brass with velvet and urban art in a 7,000 square foot space.

Guests enter through a striking cocktail bar, where warm lighting highlights curated art and intimate seating. Inside, tables offer a view into the open kitchen, while the lush outdoor patio—surrounded by greenery and cozy corners—creates an inviting escape. A DJ-curated soundtrack sets the tone, starting with smooth R&B and chill tracks during dinner, then shifting to remixed contemporary and house beats for a seamless transition into nightlife.

Internationally renowned street art duo PichiAvo has brought the walls to life with four murals depicting Roman deities: Victoria, Athena, Bacchus, and Mercury—each reimagining Italian mythology, fusing classical beauty with urban street art energy. Victoria, the goddess of triumph, embodies the spirit of victory in V’s name. Athena, the goddess of art, ties to Nashville’s nickname, “The Athens of the South.” Bacchus, the god of wine and liberation, celebrates indulgence and joy. Mercury, the messenger and god of commerce, reflects V’s mission to bring people together.

“Design is an essential part of the V experience,” says Benjamin Calleja, renowned European restaurant designer and partner at V. “We wanted the space to reflect our food—elevated, soulful, and full of energy. It’s where modern aesthetics meet Italian warmth.”

V is proud to call Nashville home and is committed to being more than just a restaurant—it’s a space for the community to gather, celebrate, and connect. Whether you’re grabbing cocktails with friends, enjoying date night, or hosting a private event, V Modern Italian is where Nashville comes to vibe, dine, and celebrate all of life’s moments.

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday – Wednesday: 4–10

Thursday: 4–11

Friday: 4–late

Saturday: 10:30–late

Sunday: 10:30–9

PARKING:

V offers (2) hour complimentary parking in the Modera Garage with additional street parking in the area.

