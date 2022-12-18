UT Coach Josh Heupel Named Finalist for 2022 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award

From UTSports.com

After guiding Tennessee to a 10-win regular season and a No. 6 final position in the College Football Playoff rankings, head coach Josh Heupel has been tabbed as a finalist for the American Heart Association’s 2022 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Heupel is one of six finalists for the award, which recognizes the country’s top college football coaches for their contributions both on and off the field, making the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life. He joins TCU’s Sonny Dykes, Tulane’s Willie Fritz, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and UTSA’s Jeff Traylor.

Heupel was also a finalist for the award in 2018 after leading UCF to a perfect 11-0 regular season in his first season with the Knights.

