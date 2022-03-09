The U.S. Women’s National Team will meet Uzbekistan for the first time in a pair of friendlies, the first on Saturday, April 9 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio (5:30 p.m. ET on FOX and Univision Networks) and then again Tuesday, April 12 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. (7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and Univision Networks).

The USWNT has played nine matches all-time in Columbus, Ohio, but all were at MAPFRE Stadium, the historic former home of the Columbus Crew. This will be the USA’s first visit to the Crew’s new state-of-the-art downtown venue which recently hosted a World Cup qualifier for the U.S. Men’s National Team on Jan. 27. This will be the USA’s eighth visit to Subaru Park, home of the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer.

Uzbekistan, which gained its independence and became a country in 1991 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, will be the 55th different country the USA has played as women’s soccer continues to blossom around the globe. Uzbekistan is ranked 45th in the world and seventh in Asia. Uzbekistan played in the Turkish Women’s Cup during the February FIFA window, defeating Lithuania 1-0, falling to Ukraine 2-0 and drawing with Venezuela, 0-0.

