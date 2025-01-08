USPS to Suspend Mail Delivery on National Day of Observance

A national day of observance has been declared Thursday, Jan. 9, to honor former President Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29 at age 100.

The Postal Service will suspend regular mail delivery, retail services and office activity on Jan. 9. There will be limited package delivery service on that day to ensure the organization does not experience any negative impacts to its package delivery operations.

USPS facilities — including headquarters in Washington, DC, and area and district administrative offices — are included in the national day of observance and will be closed, except as needed for limited package delivery service. Local managers will advise employees on staffing levels to maintain limited package delivery operations and prepare for the resumption of regular activities Friday, Jan. 10.

Pay and leave administration for the national day of observance is governed by section 519.4 of the Employee and Labor Relations Manual and provisions of the applicable memorandums of understanding between the Postal Service and its unions.

Additionally, USPS facilities are required to fly the U.S. flag at half-staff through sunset Wednesday, Jan. 29, to honor Carter.

