Upton Bellenfant is a semi-finalist for the 2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Kicker of the Year Award for the second straight year.

He is a top-ranked player nationally out of Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna. This interview touches on his experiences playing high school football and what this recognition means to him.

The three finalists will be announced Tuesday, November 23rd and the winner on Tuesday, December 7th.