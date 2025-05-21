Upscale Casual Restaurant Moxies to Open Largest Location at Nashville’s Peabody Union

Moxies, a globally inspired premium-casual restaurant brand, will open a new signature location in Nashville’s Peabody Union within the South Bank neighborhood, developers Hensler Development Group, Stiles, and PGIM Real Estate announced.

Moxies at Peabody Union will have an exciting and upscale design in a contemporary atmosphere, combined with a menu that features global flavors across both food and beverage offerings.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Moxies experience to Nashville, an area known for their culinary excellence, creativity and innovation,” said Moxies’ President and COO, Joanne Forrester. “Moxies promises creative food and beverage, unparalleled impeccable hospitality, and an upscale but relaxed atmosphere. We hope Moxies Nashville will become a go-to place for locals and visitors to this legendary American city for lunch, dinner, happy hour, and late night.”

The largest Moxies to date, the restaurant will include approximately 13,800-sf interior space and a more than 4,000-sf patio. The interior spaces are split between a two-story flat iron building space within Peabody Union as well as a 1,100-sf jewel box space overlooking Memorial Bridge and the Cumberland River at the edge of the project.

Working with the award-winning DesignAgency, every Moxies is built to fit the unique space and community it’s in; adding local feel and flair to the design and décor.

“As Moxies continues to expand into new cities, this design strategy enables us to connect more deeply with the local communities, adding a unique narrative to each location,” said Forrester. “DesignAgency has developed a comprehensive plan that showcases our brand’s core identity, while still allowing for those local touches.”

The addition will further cement the blossoming South Bank district as a premier destination for neighborhood-centric dining, shopping and entertainment in downtown Nashville.

“We are thrilled to welcome Moxies into the Peabody Union and South Bank community,” said Ray Hensler of Hensler Development Group. “Moxies is fun, elevated, and relaxed and will be the perfect gathering spot for visitors to Peabody Union, residents of Olive and South Bank neighbors for everything from a festive dinner to happy hours to al fresco lunches. We love the variety it provides and the opportunity to deliver another new-to-Nashville concept.”

Open for lunch and dinner, Moxies’ expansive menu draws influence from various cuisines and caters to all appetites and dietary preferences with robust offerings that include homemade soups, signature salads, hearty sandwiches, steaks, pastas, and bowls. The restaurant also features inventive craft cocktails and happy hour specials, making it an ideal spot for a quick bite or a more upscale sit-down dinner.

Moxies at Peabody Union will be owned and operated by Eatz Hospitality, which has also opened signature Moxies in destinations like Dallas, TX and Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Eatz Hospitality will hire around 225 people to work in the restaurant in Nashville.

“Nashville’s growth and energy make it a natural fit for Moxies,” said Paul Randle, President of Eatz Hospitality. “We’re proud to plant roots here and look forward to becoming part of the community and its vibrant dining scene.”

Moxies will join other exciting food and beverage tenants, including the greenway facing Jeni’s Ice Creams, in Peabody Union’s 50,000 square feet of combined retail and food and beverage space that sits within two acres on the ground floor of the development. Many more announcements are to come.

Peabody Union and its newly opened apartment tower Olive will further catalyze the 125-acre South Bank district in which it is centered. The area is envisioned by local stakeholders to be developed as a livable urban neighborhood with local friendly, upscale options.

