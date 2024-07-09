Upcoming Symphony Events Feature Blues Legend Buddy Guy, R&B Singer-Songwriter KEM

The Nashville Symphony’s August 2024 schedule features one-night-only performances featuring blues legend Buddy Guy, R&B singer-songwriter KEM, and a tribute to ABBA.



Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell Tour

Wednesday, August 14, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $89

See Buddy Guy perform hits from throughout his career, in addition to his new No. 1 album. Featuring core classics and new fan favorites including “Gunsmoke Blues” with Jason Isbell, the forever timely and spellbinding “We Go Back” with Mavis Staples, and a harmonious collaboration with James Taylor on “Follow the Money.” Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More information here.

KEM

Sunday, August 18, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $90

Nashville native and platinum-selling singer/songwriter KEM returns for a one-night-only

engagement at the Schermerhorn. Treat your love to an evening of soulful and inspiring

music from this sensational performer. KEM’s hits include “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Love

Calls,” and more. Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More information here.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

Wednesday, August 21, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $70

Join the world’s top ABBA tribute band as they perform some of the most iconic dance

songs ever written: “Mamma Mia,” “Waterloo,” “Dancing Queen,” “S.O.S.,” “Gimme,

Gimme, Gimme,” and more. Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More information here.

Led by Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero, the Nashville Symphony inspires and engages a diverse and growing community with extraordinary live orchestral music experiences. Since its founding in Music City in 1946, the Nashville Symphony has been celebrated for its dedication to contemporary American orchestral music, innovative programming across multiple genres, and a prolific recording schedule that has produced 14 GRAMMY® Awards and 27 nominations. More than 40,000 students and adults have access to 20 free education and community programs each year. Learn more about free and low-cost educational programs and initiatives at nashvillesymphony.org/education.

The Nashville Symphony is a nonprofit organization supported by over 6,500 families, corporations, and foundations. For more information about the Nashville Symphony or to donate, please visit nashvillesymphony.org.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email