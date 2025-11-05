Unwrap Your Holiday Spirit at Downtown After 5: Holiday Edition in Historic Downtown Murfreesboro

Celebrate the Magic of the Season in Historic Downtown Murfreesboro at the Downtown After 5: Holiday Edition on Friday, November 7th, 2025, from 5-8 pm!

There’s something for everyone this holiday season in historic downtown Murfreesboro. Bring the whole family to explore festive storefronts, shop for holiday décor, and find unique gifts. It’s never too early for stocking stuffers!

Downtown is more than a place to shop; it’s where our community comes together to celebrate, connect, and support one another. Come experience the joy of the season in downtown Murfreesboro!

