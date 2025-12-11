Unwrap Holiday Fun at the North Pole Festival & Shopping Expo at at The Fountains at Gateway

On Saturday, December 13th, head to The Fountains at Gateway (1500 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129) for the North Pole Festival & Shopping Expo created by Brianna Victory Events.

Schedule Of Events:

(8 am-10 am)- Breakfast with SANTA Indoors

$15 per ticket

Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE & on sale NOW!

Get your tickets HERE.

FREE PARKING

FREE ADMISSION

North Pole Festival & Shopping Expo- 10 am-3:30 pm

Mid State Cloggers Performance 10 am-11 am on stage

Shop with 50+ vendors

Come CHRISTMAS SHOP WITH US!

Enjoy Festive activities:

Ice Skating Rink

Kid Zone

Christmas Themed Bounce Houses ($5 Wristbands- Play all day)

(If you are attending breakfast with Santa, that ticket price will include your wristband for this.)

Live Music

Pictures with Santa

Face Painting

Christmas Themed Performances on Stage

Short Distance Christmas Themed Race- All proceeds will be donated to the Rutherford County ATLAS Program.

ATLAS supports hundreds of students experiencing homelessness.

$25 race fees go to the program.

Sign up AT THE EVENT IN person to reserve your spot.

You will pay CASH in person for the race.

The winner of the race wins $50 Market Bucks to spend at this event with vendors.

More information HERE.

