Unlimited Summer Boating with Nautical Boat Club in Middle Tennessee

Ready to trade in your summer stress for unlimited fun on the water? Nautical Boat Club makes exploring Middle Tennessee’s most beautiful lakes easy without the hassle of boat ownership. With convenient access to five scenic waterways and a fleet of fully maintained, top-quality boats, you can focus on what matters most—making memories all summer long.

Why Join Nautical Boat Club This Summer?

Enjoy unlimited access to top-quality boats across five scenic Middle Tennessee lakes.

Skip the hassle of boat ownership—no maintenance, storage, or towing required.

Join a vibrant, safety-focused boating community built around convenience, connection, and adventure.

Your Summer of Fun Starts Here

From laid-back cruises to adrenaline-filled wakeboarding sessions, Nautical Boat Club gives you instant access to the best boating experiences in the region. Whether you’re setting sail on Percy Priest Lake or discovering the calm waters of Tims Ford Lake, your perfect lake day is just a reservation away.

More Than a Boat—It’s a Community

Joining Nautical Boat Club means more than gaining access to boats—it’s about connecting with a community of lake lovers. Members often swap tips, plan group outings, and share favorite local spots. Whether you’re a seasoned boater or a weekend adventurer, you’ll find a welcoming group that turns solo outings into shared summer traditions.

Safety and Simplicity First

Every boat has modern safety features, and every member gets a personalized orientation. Whether it’s your first time on the water or your fiftieth, Nautical Boat Club gives you the confidence to cruise safely and enjoy every minute.

Explore Tennessee’s Hidden Gems

Expand your horizons with access to five incredible boating destinations:

Each offers a unique on-the-water experience—from bustling social scenes to peaceful pockets perfect for unwinding.

Join Today and Start Boating This Weekend

Want unlimited boating without the maintenance, storage, or stress of ownership? Now’s the time. With summer in full swing, it’s the perfect opportunity to dive into a better way to boat. Reserve your membership online at nauticalboatclub.com or call (615) 232-9100 to learn more.

