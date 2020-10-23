The Riverdale Warriors traveled to take on Warren County in week 10 of the regular season. The Warriors were looking for a bounce back win after their tough loss to Oakland in week 9.

Riverdale was looking for a bounce back win and they ended up getting it tonight. They beat Warren County 39-6 tonight to improve to 7-2.

The first quarter would be back and forth as both teams were getting their footing. Then, it would the Riverdale’s defense that stepped up. Riverdale blocked a Warren County punt for a safety and the Warriors took a 2-0 lead.

Riverdale scored on a touchdown pass late in the second quarter and would take a 9-0 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Warriors’ Connard would take the ball seventy-five yards for a touchdown run to increase his team’s lead to 16-0. Warren County scored after a successful drive, but they missed the PAT making git 16-6 Riverdale with the lead.

The Warriors defense got another safety on Warren County to go up 18-6. Then later in the third quarter, Hewitt would connect with Johnson on a fifty yard touchdown pass to make it 25-6.

Riverdale scored again in the fourth quarter to pad their lead. Hewitt scored on a short four yard touchdown run making it 32-6. Then later in the fourth quarter, Riverdale scored on another short run making it 39-6.

